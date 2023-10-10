Security forces kill 2 LeT terrorists in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists linked to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkhar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Alshipora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The encounter broke out after security forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

Kashmir Zone Police said in a social media post, “#Encounter has started at Alshipora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

In another update, it said, “Two (02) #terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow.”

The slain terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, alias Abrar, of LeT.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that Abrar was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

Sanjay Sharma was killed in February outside his house in the Achan area of Pulwama. He was working as an ATM guard in J&K Bank and had never migrated from his native place.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) last month conducted raids at seven places in south Kashmir’s three districts in connection with Sharma’s murder.

“Today, the SIA, Kashmir, conducted fresh searches in Case FIR No 14/2023 of Police Station Litter Pulwama. The case pertains to the cold-blooded murder of bank ATM guard Sanjay Sharma,” a police spokesperson had said.

“The State Investigation Agency has reiterated that the case will be submitted for judicial determination soon. The SIA has also reiterated its commitment to uphold the rule of law and effecting harshest punishment to all those involved in the gruesome murder of Sanjay Sharma,” the spokesperson added.