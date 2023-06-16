Security forces kill five Pakistani terrorists near LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: What could be viewed as a major success, five Pakistani terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke with security personnel near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday.

“Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway,” Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The encounter began after the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation on Thursday night based on specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

“An encounter has started between the terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of Kupwara district. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet earlier.

Meanwhile, a massive search and combing operation is underway in the area. The ongoing encounter is part of a series of counter-infiltration operations foiled by the security forces in recent.

On Thursday, Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Poonch sector and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.