Sensex declines 51 points, Nifty settles flat

Mumbai: The Sensex ended over 51 points lower on Monday while the Nifty settled flat amid a weak trend in global markets and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Markets are awaiting the November inflation data to be announced later in the day, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 51.10 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 62,130.57. During the day, it tumbled 505.52 points or 0.81 per cent to 61,676.15.

The broader NSE Nifty ended at 18,497.15, marginally higher by 0.55 points.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Infosys, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the major laggards.