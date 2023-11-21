Sensex end higher as auto and financial stocks up

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices gained on Tuesday as financial services and auto stocks witnessed a strong run.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 275.62 to settle at 65,930.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 89.40 per cent to 19,783.40. Broader market indices also rose, reflecting the positive sentiments on the benchmark markets.

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto were among the top sectoral index gainers. On the other hand, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended slightly lower.

The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were SBI Life, HDFC Life, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and JSW Steel. On the other hand, the top losers were BPCL, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, NTPC and L&T.