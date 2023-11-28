Sensex end higher, Dalal Street investors cheer Adani rally

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices ended the trading session on a positive note on Tuesday after a strong rally in the share price of all 10 Adani Group companies.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 204.16 points higher at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 95 points higher at 19,889.70. Broader market indices also ended the trading session on a positive note despite a sharp spike in volatility.

Nifty Oil & Gas was the top gainer among sectoral indices, followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Auto. Nifty IT also bounced back to end the trading session in the green. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were among the losers.

The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, BPCL and Coal India. On the other hand, the top losers were Cipla, Apollo Hospitals, HUL, Sun Pharma and ITC.

Adani Enterprises gained nearly 10 per cent during the session, while Adani Ports was up 5.65 per cent. All other Adani Group shares also witnessed strong rallies during the session, following Supreme Court’s hearing in the Adani-Hindenburg matter on Friday.

The surge in the value of Adani Group stocks along with gains in Oil & Gas companies contributed majorly to sentiments on Dalal Street.