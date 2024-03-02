Sensex end higher in special trading session

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices ended Saturday’s special trading session on a positive note, backed by strong gains in metal and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 60.80 points to settle at 7,806.15 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rose 39.65 points to 22,378.40.

All the broader market indices also ended on a positive note during the two-hour trading session held in two parts.

All the Nifty sectoral indices ended the trading session in positive territory. Nifty Metal rose nearly 1.6 per cent, while Nifty Media was up 2 per cent due to a strong rebound in sectoral stocks.

The top 5 gainers on the Nifty50 were Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and JSW Steel. On the other hand, the top losers were M&M, Maruti, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.