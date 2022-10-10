Sensex falls 30.81 points, Nifty drops 17 points

Bombay: Shares in the stock exchanges ended a tad lower on Friday, weighed by consumer and technology stocks, ahead of a major US jobs report that will likely feed into the Federal Reserve’s rate hike strategy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.1% at 17,314.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended mostly flat at 58,191.29. The rupee sank to a new low against the dollar.

The Nifty and Sensex recorded first weekly gain in four, rising over 1%, each.

The World Bank trimmed India’s growth forecast for this financial year by a full percentage point, as rising commodity prices and debt-trouble hit economies in South Asia.