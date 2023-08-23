Sensex, Nifty end higher amid volatility

New Delhi: Benchmark stock market indices managed to end higher on Wednesday despite the volatility observed on Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 213.27 points higher at 65,433.30, while the NSE Nifty50 settled 47.55 points higher at 19,444. Broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty SmallCap 100 gaining nearly 1 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 0.4 per cent.

The recovery in the stock markets was supported by a sharp rebound in high-weightage sectoral indices such as Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services. On the other hand, Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG ended in negative territory.

Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Divi’s Lab and L&T were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were the top losers.