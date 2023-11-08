Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher as energy stocks gain

New Delhi : Benchmark stock market indices ended marginally higher on Wednesday, backed by stronger gains in energy stocks amid falling crude oil prices. However, the gains were limited by declines in financials and IT stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 33.21 points to 64,975.61, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 36.80 points to 19,443.50. Broader market indices also rose in line with the benchmarks.

It may be noted that Nifty Energy gained 0.42 per cent, while Nifty Oil & Gas gained nearly 1 per cent, respectively, amid pressure on oil prices.

However, shares of BPCL rose 3.06 per cent and were the top Nifty 50 gainer, while HPCL climbed 7.48 per cent, helped by strong quarterly results.

On the other hand, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT fell over 0.2 per cent each, following a more than 2 per cent rise in the last few sessions.