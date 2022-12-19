Published On: Mon, Dec 19th, 2022

Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% on buying across counters

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Monday logged gains after two consecutive sessions of drubbing as participants showed interest in buying across counters in the year’s last full trading week.

Sensex started the session slightly higher and went on to hit the day’s high at 61,845

The Sensex started the session slightly higher and went on to hit the day’s high at 61,845. The 30-share index finally closed the session 468 points or 0.76 percent higher at 61,806.

The NSE Nifty rose 151 points or 0.83 percent to close at 18,420.

On the Sensex chart, M&M, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HUL and HDFC gained the most in the range of 2 to 3 percent.

Barring TCS, Infosys, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, and Wipro, all shares closed in the green on the Sensex.

