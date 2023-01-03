Sensex, Nifty settle with gains in volatile trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended with gains on Tuesday amid a largely firm trend in global markets after facing bouts of volatility during the session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.41 points or 0.21 per cent to settle at 61,294.20. During the day, it hit a high of 61,343.96 and a low of 61,004.04.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 35.10 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,232.55.

From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle and Bajaj Finance were among the major winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel were the main laggards.