Setback for INDIA bloc as NC to go solo in J&K polls

Srinagar: In an another setback to the INDIA alliance, National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah announced that his part will fight the Lok Sabha elections alone and will not form any alliance in the upcoming polls.

“Let me make one thing clear, National Conference will fight elections on its own. We won’t form any alliances for elections,” Abudallah stated in a press conference,

He further mentioned, “I foresee elections in Jammu and Kashmir being conducted soon and anticipate assembly elections to be held along with parliamentary elections.”

Senior Abdullah, when summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Srinagar, stated, “I will go and attend the summons issued by the ED. They can’t finish the National Conference; these summonses don’t scare me.”

Regarding today’s Supreme Court decision on Electoral Bonds, Farooq Abdullah commented, “May Allah wish they do whatever has been said. The parties should accept it, implement it, and disclose how much they have received, where it came from, and the extent of their financial resources. People should be aware of the influence of money in politics, its sources, and the financial strength of political parties. It is crucial that this information is declared before elections and made known to the public.”

Farooq also addressed the ongoing farmers’ protest, stating, “When those three bills were introduced, all opposition parties protested and suggested sending them to a committee to rectify the shortcomings before presentation. However, the BJP, being in the majority, passed the bills. The result was the tragic loss of around 750 farmers’ lives. When the UP elections approached, they withdrew those bills. Now, with general elections looming, farmers are protesting again. Only time will tell what action the Center will take, but may Allah prevent any further loss of innocent farmers’ lives.”