Seven-day police custody of Hizbul terrorist Javed Ahmed Mattu

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Friday granted seven-day custody of Javed Ahmed Mattu to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. He is allegedly involved in 11 known terror cases, including an attack on the residences of SP and CRPF personnel.

He had been evading arrest for the last 13 years. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali allowed the application of Delhi police and granted seven-day custody for Javed Ahmed Mattu, alias Irshad Ahmed Malla, alias Ehsan. The Delhi police special cell sought seven-day custody of the accused to interrogate him.

Delhi police sought police custody remand on the ground that the accused, Javed Ahmed Mattu, collected the arms and ammunition from Delhi at the instruction of his Pak-based handler. The source who provided arms and ammunition to the accused is to be traced.

Secondly, the police said that the accused revealed that he planned to carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir with the assistance of his accomplices based in Delhi. The accomplices are to be traced in Delhi. Thirdly, the police said the custody remand is required to unearth the entire conspiracy hatched by his Pak-based handler to carry out terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India.

Delhi police also submitted that the accused can identify the houses of his accomplices in Jammu and Kashmir who were to help him carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police submitted that the data from the mobile phone of the accused is to be extracted and the same has to be confronted with the accused. Advocate Rahul Sahni appeared for the accused, Javed Ahmed Mattu.

As per Delhi police, Mattu is an operative of the banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. He is involved in 11 known terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. On January 4, 2024, information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattu, a resident of Sopor, would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of PAK ISI, Delhi police said.

The Delhi police were also informed that his Pakistan-based handler Abdul Majid Jergar, alias Shaheen, would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Javed Ahmed Mattu would carry out some audacious terror strikes in J & K and another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler.

Delhi police arrested Mattu and recovered one 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and one stolen Santro car from him. A case has been registered in this regard at the PS Special Cell. Delhi police also stated that Javed Ahmed Mattu is a college dropout. He is a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore, J&K.

After getting injured in an exchange of fire with security forces, he went underground and fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pak ISI, as J&K police were hotly on the chase of him, Delhi police said on Thursday.