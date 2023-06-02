Several injured as Coromandel Express derails in Odisha’s Balasore

New Delhi: Coromandel Express from Shalimar to Chennai derailed at the Bahanaga Station in the Balasore district of Odisha on Friday evening.

According to initial reports, several passengers sustained injuries after four coaches of the superfast passenger train derailed and collided with a goods train.

The accident happened around 7.20 PM near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar Station near Kolkata, the officials said.

A South Eastern Railway official was quoted as saying by ANI that the Coromandel train was moving on the mainline. After the derailment, it hit a goods train standing on the loop line. The express train is believed to have hit Yashwantpur-Howrah Express from behind.

News agency ANI quoted CPRO Southern Railway as saying, “Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. Several coaches of the train are reported to have derailed.”

Meanwhile, relief and rescue teams have been rushed to the spot. “An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level” Special Relief Commissioner Office told ANI.

The Odisha government has directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action (ODRAF) Force to assist in the rescue operations.

Though an exact number of those injured in the mishap is not known yet, unconfirmed reports claimed around 50 passengers have been injured after four bogies of the train derailed.