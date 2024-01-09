Sharad Pawar backs PM Modi on Maldives controversy

New Delhi: With controversy related to India and Maldives drawing international attention, reactions are also pouring from the political parties in the country.

While the Congress party has again slammed the government for the row, Sharad Pawar has backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Pawar said that it is not acceptable if any foreign dignitary makes derogatory comments on the Prime Minister.

“He (Narendra Modi) is the Prime Minister of our country and if anyone from any other country holding any position makes such comments on our PM, we won’t accept it,” said Pawar. The veteran politician said that we need to respect the Prime Minister’s post and object to any derogatory comments from outside.

On the other hand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the row escalated because PM Modi takes everything personally. Congress president Kharge advocated for having good relations with neighbours. “After Narendra Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours…We should act according to time…We cannot change our neighbours…” Kharge said.

The diplomatic row with the Maldives started following derogatory remarks against PM Modi by three Maldivian deputy ministers after his visit to the Lakshadweep Islands to promote tourism there.

All it took was a series of posts on X this weekend from PM Modi, promoting tourism in the Lakshadweep islands. In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi.

PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep set off a social media war between Maldivian politicians, government officials and Indian social media users.

After the derogatory comments by Male ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Maldivian Ambassador to India and conveyed India’s stand.