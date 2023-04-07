Sharad Pawar comes out in support of Adani, says Hindenburg report ‘seems targeted’

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday came in support of industrialist Gautam Adani on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Notably, Pawar’s views are contrary to the Opposition’s take on the issue. The Opposition, especially the Congress is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani over the Hindenburg’s report.

In an interview with NDTV, the NCP president said that undue importance was given to the issue. “Such statements were given by other individuals too earlier and there was a ruckus in parliament for a few days but this time out of proportion importance was given to the issue. The issues that were kept, who kept them, we had never heard of these people who gave the statement, what is the background,” Pawar told NDTV.

Taking a dig at other opposition parties, Pawar said that the ruckus caused over issue was “targeted”. The NCP chief told the media house, “When they raise issues that cause a ruckus across the country, the cost is borne by the country’s economy, we cannot disregard these things. It seems this was targeted.”

“An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems. If they have done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry,” Pawar added. When asked about the Congress demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) over the issue, the NCP president said that he had a different view from his Maharashtra ally.

Pawar preferred a probe by the Supreme Court-appointed committee rather than a JPC on the issue. “If the Supreme Court, who no one can influence, if they were to conduct the inquiry, then there was a better chance of the truth coming to light. So, after the Supreme Court announced an inquiry, there was no significance of a JPC Probe. It was not needed,” Pawar stated.

On January 24 this year, a report published by US-based Hindenburg accused the Adani group of widespread manipulations and malpractices to inflate its stock prices. However, the Adani Group dismissed all the allegations. However, after the report was published, the Adani Group’s shares plunged.