Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation as NCP chief

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking his decision to quit as party chief.

Speaking at a press conference here, Pawar, who had sprung a surprise by announcing his resignation three days ago, said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” the veteran politician said. He also stressed that there has to be a “succession plan” for any post or responsibility in an organization.

He will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said. “I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people,” he said.

Earlier, a committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief has rejected incumbent president Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down, senior party leader Praful Patel said on Friday. “The committee has unanimously passed a resolution. It unanimously rejects his decision to step down and urges him to continue as party president,” Patel said after a meeting of the committee.

Pawar himself had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union minister Parful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief. “We will meet Pawar saheb with this resolution and request him to reconsider his decision,” Patel, who is also the vice president and convenor of committee said.