Shatrughan Sinha’s remarks hailing Rahul Gandhi out of his own free will: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has distanced itself from its MP Shatrughan Sinha’s remarks hailing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Calling the former Congress chief’s yatra “revolutionary”, Shatrughan Sinha said, “Rahul Gandhi has emerged as a youth icon. His image has totally changed now, unlike before. Some people try to destroy Rahul Gandhi’s image, but he has emerged as a very serious leader of the country.”

Sinha further said, “Rahul Gandhi has the ability to become prime minister. People from his family have served the nation as prime minister and contributed towards the country’s growth.”.

Responding to this, the TMC said Shatrughan Sinha made the statements out of his own free will and that the party doesn’t endorse them.

The TMC, which has been at the forefront of stitching together an anti-BJP alliance of “like-minded parties”, said all parties should be consulted before announcing any leader as PM candidate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“The Congress should unite the party first and save it from disintegration. TMC has made it clear that all anti-BJP parties will have to fight and win in their own strongholds, and then a decision on the PM will be taken,” TMC’s Shantanu Sens aid.