Shettar won’t win, can give it in writing in blood: Yediyurappa

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that Jagadish Shettar, who recently switched from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Congress, won’t win in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Yediyurappa, a senior BJP leader, said that Shettar has backstabbed the saffron party and that he can give in writing in the blood that he won’t win from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency.

“Jagadish Shettar has backstabbed the BJP and the members of the party. With all his selfishness, he left the party and joined the Congress. We should make sure he will be defeated here in Hubli. I can write with my blood that he will lose this election on a Congress ticket,” BS Yediyurappa said during a meeting in Hubli.

Jagadish Shettar, however, said that he takes criticism from BS Yediyurappa as his ‘blessing’ in this election.

“Amit Shah came here and attacked me. Many from BJP have joined Congress recently but they are targeting me only. I take criticism from BS Yediyurappa as his blessing in this election… His wish for me (to lose) will convert into success for me,” the Congress leader said.

Shettar, who is a former Karnataka CM, is one of the most prominent political figures in the fray in the May 10 Assembly elections. His falling out with the BJP over not getting a ticket, and then taking on the party he served for years, has been in the spotlight for a few days now.

A staunch RSS man, he was part of the Jan Sangh and BJP for several decades before severing his ties with the party.

The BJP has now pitched Mahesh Tenginkai against Shettar in the Hubli-Dharwad Central seat.