Shinde allocates Finance to Ajit Pawar, Food & Civil Supplies to Chhagan Bhujbal

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been given Finance and Planning while Chhagan Bhujbal has been allocated Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Ministry as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde approved the portfolio allocation in the state. Dhananjay Munde has been given Agriculture Ministry.

Bringing an end to the political impasse, the nine MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) who recently joined the Maharashtra state cabinet have now been assigned their respective portfolios. Dharamraobaba Atram will be responsible for the Drug and Administration (FDA) portfolio. The Cooperation Department will be under the guidance of Dilip Walse Patil, and Dhananjay Munde has been given the Agriculture Ministry. Hasan Mushrif will manage the Medical Education department, and Anil Patil will lead the Relief and Rehabilitation as well as Disaster Management departments. Aditi Tatkare will oversee the Women and Child Welfare department, while Sanjay Bansode will be in charge of the Sports and Youth Welfare, as well as Port portfolios.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has kept General Administration, Urban Development, Transport Department, Social Justice, Climate Change and Mining Department with him. Apart from this, he is also handling the Ministry of Information and Public Relations including Information and Technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will manage the Home, Law and Justice Department. Apart from this, Fadnavis also has the Department of Water Resources, Profit Sector Development, Housing, Energy, Royal Courtesy.

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, split on July 2 after his nephew Ajit Pawar and nearly three dozen legislators joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in power. During this period, Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.