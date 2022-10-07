Shinde faction claims ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol, EC asks Thackeray camp to respond

New Delhi: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena met the Election Commission of India on Friday (October 7, 2022) and staked claim for the party’s ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol. The Election Commission has asked the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena to respond by Saturday to the claim made by rival Eknath Shinde camp in view of the upcoming assembly bypoll in the state.

The Shinde faction submitted a memorandum seeking allocation of the ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll approaches.

In a letter to Thackeray, the Commission asked him to furnish comments along with requisite documents latest by 2:00 pm on October 8.

Earlier this year Shiv Sena broke into two groups after Eknath Shinde raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav Thackeray for entering into an “unnatural alliance” with Congress and NCP. During the revolt, over 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, leading to the resignation of Thackeray from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.