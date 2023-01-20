Shiv Sena symbol row: ECI asks Uddhav, Shinde factions to submit written reply by Jan 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Ekanth Sindhe to submit a written reply on the party symbols by Monday, January 23.

The Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are arguing before the Election Commission over the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the party, founded by Uddhav Thackeray’s father late Bal Thackeray.

With the two factions staking claim to the same symbol– the EC will first have to examine the support each faction enjoys, both within the party’s organisation and its legislative wing. Then, it will move to identify top office bearers and decision-making bodies within the political party and proceed to know how many of its members or office-bearers back which faction.

After that, the commission will count the number of lawmakers and legislators in each camp. Taking all the above factors into consideration, the poll body will rule in favour of either faction or neither of them.

Last October, the Election Commission froze the unified Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.