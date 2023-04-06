Shiv Sena (UBT) calls Devendra Fadnavis a ‘Failed’ Home Minister

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday made a scathing attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis by calling him a “failed” home minister and claiming that the law and order situation in the state was bad and farmers were committing suicide.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not even giving a warning to China after it changed the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh. Pakistan is being issued hollow threats, but what about China which has made “incursion” in the Indian territory, the Saamana editorial said?

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Fadnavis a ‘worthless’ home minister after a woman worker from the Thackeray-led faction was allegedly attacked by activists of rival Shiv Sena in Thane.

Fadnavis had then hit back saying he was a “bullet” (kartoos), while Thackeray was a “weak” chief minister who had sacrificed his ideology for the sake of power and need not be given importance.