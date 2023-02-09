Should a JPC constituted for Kharge’s Louis Vuitton scarf, taunts Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge created a buzz on Wednesday with their fashion choices in the Parliament. While PM Modi wore a blue bandgala jacket made our of recycled bottles, the Congress chief flaunted an expensive Louis Vuitton scarf.

The striking contrast was noticed, highlighted and slammed by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who taunted Kharge for speaking about poverty while wearing expensive LV scarf. They also lauded PM Modi for sending a message of sustainability with his jacket, which was presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Louis Vuitton scarf worn by Kharge is crafted from cozy wool and cashmere and costs Rs 56,332.

“A bold, contrasting LV Circle signature defines the two-tone Cardiff scarf. It is crafted from cozy wool and cashmere, which has been brushed and scratched for maximum softness, woven together using the jacquard technique. Fringed edges add contemporary flair to this versatile piece,” the website description of the scarf reads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s half-sleeved light blue bandhgala jacket, made out of recycled PET bottles, is part of Indian Oil Corporation’s ‘Unbottled’ initiative. The jacket reportedly costs around Rs 2,000.

The jacket will be available in major cities within three months, said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman, SM Vaidya, on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru. People will be able to buy the jacket on the retail outlets of oil marketing companies (OMC) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL.

Several BJP leaders taunted the Congress chief and compared his LV scarf to PM Modi’s choice of “fashion” which gave a green message. Taking to Twitter, Poonawalla shared a picture detailing the price of the scarf worn by Mallikarjun Kharge. He also compared Kharge’s “expensive” fashion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sustainable fashion”.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit out at Kharge’s demand for JPC (joint parliamentary committee) probe into the Adani scam and asked if it should also look into his expensive scarf.

“Kharge ji is wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf today. Should we set up a joint committee to look into this as well? Where did he get the scarf, who gave it to him and how much did it cost?” Goyal said. While this led to an acrimonious exchange, the debate over Kharge’s scarf caught up on social media as well.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the grand old party and asked if people should assumed that Congress has interests in the luxury brand.