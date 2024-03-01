Siddaramaiah confirms IED used in Bengaluru cafe blast

New Delhi: A bomb blast at a popular cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area injured nine people on Friday. A CCTV video of the blast showed the chaos and fear that followed the explosion, which occurred during a busy afternoon.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). He said that the police told him that someone had left a bag containing the IED inside the cafe.

Siddaramaiah appealed to the opposition parties not to politicize the incident. He said that the CCTV footage from the cafe was being analysed and the culprits would be punished.

He also said that such explosions had happened in the past under different governments. He said, “This incident has happened in our government. We will take strict and disciplinary action against those who are involved. Politics should not be done in this matter.”

Sources said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would visit the blast site as per the standard operating procedure (SOP). Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the people of Bengaluru that the investigative agencies were looking into the matter seriously.

Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan, who visited the spot, said that the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe was a “bomb blast” and the police were investigating it.

He said, “At 1 PM, a bomb blast occurred at the cafe, nine people are injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. Forensic teams have come and are checking. City police commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it.”

He said that none of the injured – both staff and customers – had serious injuries and they were being treated in hospital.