Siddaramaiah to be new Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday finally ended days of suspense over the next Karnataka Chief Minister and officially named Siddaramaiah to lead the southern state. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar will be the deputy CM and that their swearing-in ceremony will be held in Bengaluru on May 20.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also tweeted a picture of him flanked by Siddaramiah and Shivakumar and is seen raising the hands of both leaders to signal a consensus. “Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas,” he wrote on Twitter.

After the announcement of their names as the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the State.

“Our hands will always be united to protect the interests of Kannadigas. The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees,” Siddaramaiah said in a tweet with a picture of Kharge raising his and Shivakumar’s hand in a show of unity.

Shivakumar also tweeted a picture with Kharge and Siddaramiah and said that ‘Karnataka’s secure future and our people’s welfare is our top priority’.

“We are united in guaranteeing that,” he said.