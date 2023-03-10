Sisodia in ED custody till March 17 in Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to the custody of Enforcement Directorate by a Delhi court till March 17 in connection with Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by ED on Thursday after questioning at Tihar Jail in connection with money laundering case related to Delhi liquor policy case. The arrest took place just a day before his bail hearing in connection with a case involving alleged corruption in the liquor policy case filed by CBI. The AAP leader will now remain in CBI custody till March 21 in the corruption case.

The proceeds of crime of at least Rs 292.8 cr. (calculated as on date which is likely to increase during the course of investigation) is attributable in respect of the role of Manish Sisodia under scanner.

The ED told the court that Manish Sisodia has conspired with other persons and actively involved in formation of faulty policy against kickbacks. “By such acts, proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of at least Rs 292.8 cr has been generated and Manish Sisodia has played role in generation, transfer, concealment of the proceeds of crime and projected the same as untainted,” ED said.

ED said Sisodia’s statements under Section 50 of PMLA 2002 has been recorded on March 7 and March 9, 2023. ED said Manish is not revealing the truth by giving evasive replies and hence he is not co-operating with the investigation for taking it to logical end. Hence, Custodial Interrogation of Manish Sisodia is need of the hour to unearth this multi crore scam, since the same is more elicit in nature.

“Further, he has withheld information which is in his exclusive knowledge and extremely relevant to the investigation. Accordingly, Manish Sisodia, is arrested under the provisions of Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002 at 06:20 PM on 09.03.2023 in Jail no 01, Tihar Prisons, New Delhi in the interest of investigation and after following due process of law,” ED added.

The ED also told the court that huge digital/physical records have been seized during 189 search

operations conducted till date by the agency under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002. The same needs to be confronted with the Manish Sisodia.