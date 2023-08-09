Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi ‘misogynistic’ for his alleged flying kiss in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gave a “flying kiss” to female parliamentarians before leaving the Lok Sabha after concluding his speech during the no-trust vote debate in Parliament.

Irani raised strong objections to the Wayanad MP’s behaviour, calling it an “undignified conduct” not seen ever before in Parliament.

“I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country,” Irani said.

Later a number of BJP female MPs met the Speaker and lodged a complaint on his alleged misconduct and demanded action against him.