Smriti Irani hits out at Kejriwal for insulting PM Modi’s mother

New Delhi: Union Minister and firebrand BJP leader Smriti Irani came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party Aam Aadmi Party for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-yar-old mother.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Irani said that the Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party insulted the 100-year-old mother of the Prime Minister just for cheap politics ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat.

The BJP leader warned that by insulting the PM’s mother, the AAP leaders hurt the sentiments of Gujarat and the people there for cheap politics. “Gujaratis will teach them a lesson in the elections.”

Slamming Delhi CM Kejriwal for shielding his Gujarat unit leaders, Irani said, “With blessings of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leadership in Gujarat maliciously attacked PM’s 100-yr-old mother. That Kejriwal could fall to new lows isn’t surprising…Her only crime is that she gave birth to PM Narendra Modi. Your (AAP) leaders & workers seek to punish abuse her.”

She alleged that the Gujarat AAP leaders were brazenly using foul language against PM Modi’s old mother at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. She alleged that a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat insults a 100-year-old woman because she gave birth to a son who has been discharging his responsibilities of a Pradhan Sevak after getting the blessings of the country twice.

Irani warned that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections. “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal Ji today that words fall short, to express anger, but Gujarat and Gujaratis have taken a pledge that they will destroy the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming elections.”

Smriti Irani also tweeted a new video of AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia and accused him of stooping so low for petty political gains. Irani, the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, also called him a ‘gutter mouth’.