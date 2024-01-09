Snow fall in Shimla’s Kufri after long wait

New Delhi: Kufri, a resort hill station in the Shimla district received very light spell of Snowfall which lasted just for few mins due to Western Disturbance.

Taking to Twitter, Weatherman Shubham shared the video of the light spell of the snowfall. The Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are witnessing an unusually dry and warm winter, with almost no snowfall in the popular tourist destinations and the high-altitude areas.

Another factor that contributes to the snowfall in the Himalayan region is the Western Disturbances (WDs), which are low-pressure systems that bring moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region. However, the WDs have been largely absent or weak this winter, resulting in dry and clear weather conditions in the northwest India.

The weather department in Shimla has forecasted a spell of wet weather for Himachal Pradesh on January 9 and 10, with chances of rain and snowfall in various parts of the state, but it is unlikely to make much difference.