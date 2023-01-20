Snowfall in Uttarakhand, HP; minimum temperatures may rise in many states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in north Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on Friday.

Another active Western Disturbance that is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region, may bring in light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during January 20-22.

The weather department projected that the rainfall and snowfall activities over the the above-mentioned regions likely increase during January 23-26.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh expected to experience rainfall during January 23-26.

Delhi is projected to receive rainfall from January 23-25, 2023.

Several areas in Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura are likely to experience dense fog during January 20-23.

The India Meteorological Department stated that there is the minimum temperatures would rise by about 2 degrees Celsius over several areas in Northwest India.