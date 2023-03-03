Some selfish people added wrong facts in ancient texts: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday sparked controversy after he said that ancient texts needed to be reviewed once again.

Bhagwat made these remarks at the inauguration event of Aryabhatta Astronomy Park at Kanholibra in Nagpur. Bhagwat stated that our religion provides balance ad functions as per science.

“Science needs the religion to become beneficial for humans”, the RSS chief said. He further added, “Earlier we did not have written scriptures, hence our forefathers passed on their experience orally to the next generations. Later there were religious texts. Some selfish people added wrong facts in these ancient texts.”

Bhagwat said that these religious texts needed to be reviewed. After the review those will stick to the criteria that it is that it is knowledge and science will be beneficial to mankind. Responding to Bhagwat’s remarks, Uttar Pradesh MLA Swami Prasad Maurya revives the attack on “Hindu Astha”.

Maurya, defending his remark on Ramcharitmanas, cited Bhagwat’s speech to justify what he said about Hinduism. He said, “What happened now? Why are such questions not being asked of Mohan Bhagwat, and why is it that such questions were asked of me when I made statements against Ramcharitmanas?”

Notably, several Hindu groups had sought an apology from Maurya for his controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas. Last month, the SP MLA said that certain portions of Ramcharitmanas, a popular version of the Ramayana penned by poet Tulsidas, “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste, adding that these be banned.

“If there is any insult to a section of society due to certain lines in the Ramcharitmanas on the basis of ‘jaati’, ‘varn’ and ‘varg’, then it is certainly not ‘dharma’, it is ‘adharma’. There are certain lines in which names of castes such as ‘teli’ and ‘kumhaar’ are mentioned,” he had said.