Sonia Gandhi likely to enter Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

New Delhi: Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi may run for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan, according to sources.

Presently Sonia Gandhi is Lok Sabha MP representing Rae Bareli.

Also, Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh could be nominated as the Congress candidate from Bihar. Other leaders likely to be fielded by the Congress for Rajya Sabha polls include Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ajay Maken, sources said.

The Congress is expected to announce its candidates within the next one to two days.

Rajya Sabha elections for as many as 56 seats in 15 states are all set to be held on February 27. The last date for filing nomination papers is February 15.