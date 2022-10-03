Sonia Gandhi reaches in Mysore to take part in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon to participate in the party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two-day Dussehra break.

Sonia Gandhi will participate after a long time in a public event of the Congress in which a large number of Congress workers are participating under the leadership of her son Rahul Gandhi.

It is pertinent to note that Sonia Gandhi had not even campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health issues.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will continue the Karnataka leg of the padayatra from Srirangapatna at 2:30 pm and will end the padayatra near Pandupur in the evening.

On October 6, Congress will hold a campaign at Adichuchanagiri Mutt.

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ started from R-Gate Circle, Mysore this morning and entered Mandya district by 9 am. Along with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Venugopal, Surjewala and many other Congress leaders joined the yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.