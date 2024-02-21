SP-Congress finally seal seat-sharing in UP, Cong gets 17 seats

Lucknow: Finally a seat-sharing consensus has been reached between Congress and Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Congress will contest 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while Akhilesh Yadav’s party and other INDI alliance partners will field their candidates on the remaining 63 seats.

“I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates from the INDI Alliance – from SP and other parties,” Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Avinash Pande said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the first major seat-sharing deal between Opposition-led INDI alliance partners.

The seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh was finalised following Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s meeting with Akhilesh Yadav to break the weeks-long deadlock between the two parties.

As per the agreement, Congress will contest Lok Sabha seats of Raebareli, Amethi, Kanpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Bans Ganv, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Maharajganj, Varanasi, Amroha, Jhansi, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Sitapur, Barabanki, and Deoria.

It may be mentioned here that following his meeting with Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that an alliance between Samajwadi Party and Congress will happen in Uttar Pradesh.