Speculations rife over Kamal Nath, son Nakul switching to BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday amid speculations of they switching to the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on February 19, the day when Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay yatra enters Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, MP BJP chief VD Sharma said that those who want to accept BJP’s leadership and ideology are welcome.

Sources say that Kamal Nath was eyeing the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh but was denied by the Congress high command, who favoured Ashok Singh, a loyalist of Digvijaya Singh. Nakul Nath has also dropped the Congress tag from his Twitter bio, fueling the rumours of his defection.

However, Kamal Nath did not confirm or deny the rumours, and instead asked the media not to get excited. “It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that,” he said.

However, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dismissed the possibility of Kamal Nath joining BJP. Talking to reporters saying that he had spoken to him last night and he was in Chhindwara. “He is the person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family…You cannot expect that person to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi’s families,” he added.