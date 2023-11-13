Sunak sacks Interior Minister Suella Braverman for controversial remark

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sacked his Interior Minister, Suella Braverman, on Monday over her remarks on Palestine.

The action against one of the UK’s most senior ministers, Braverman, was taken after came she under fire for comments she made last week about the police’s handling of a pro-Palestinian march.

The minister’s remarks, which were made without Sunak’s approval, also included an article attacking the police’s handling of a march that took place on Saturday. She had suggested that officers “play favourites” when policing protests and claimed they largely ignored “pro-Palestinian mobs”.

It was alleged that her stance helped inflame tensions and encourage right-wing protesters to take to the streets of London, putting Sunak under pressure to take action.