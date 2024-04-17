‘Surya Tilak’ on Ram Lalla’s forehead in Ayodhya on Ram Navami

New Delhi: The Sun’s rays fell on the forehead of Ram Lalla in the form of a ‘surya tilak’ at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the occassion of Ram Navami on Wednesday.

This was the first Ram Navami since the pran pratishtha of the idol of Lord Ram at the new temple, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

At 12.01 pm, the Sun’s rays graced Ram Lalla’s forehead in Ayodhya’s Ram temple in a mesmerising show for around two to two-and-a-half minutes. The size of the tilak was around 58 mm.

The event was projected on large LED screens placed in nearly 100 places across Ayodhya.

The ‘Surya tilak’ was made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses. It helped the rays of the Sun to be reflected into the sanctum sanctorum from the third floor near the shikara. This was done as there is no way for direct sunlight to enter the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The optomechanical system has been engineered to accurately position the Sun’s rays on the forehead of the idol on Ram Navami each year. It will just require minor alterations in the mirrors and lenses as per the changes in direction of the Sun.

On the auspicious day, Ram Lalla was dressed in yellow clothes and bathed with Panchamrit. Fifty-six types of offerings were also made to Lord Ram, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was campaigning in Assam, chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ during the ritual. “There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home,” PM Modi said.

In a tweet, PM Modi asked Lord Ram devotees from all over the world to witness the “wonderful” moment.

“After waiting for five centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen,” PM Modi tweeted.