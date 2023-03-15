Suvendu Adhikari levels explosive corruption charge against Mamata’s Govt

Kolkata: West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has made an explosive claim of corruption against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Adhikari even asked the state governor and enforcement directorate to take action in the case. Sharing some documents as proof on Twitter, Adhikari alleged that the state government is being made to bear a loss of Rs 876 crores deliberately through a land deal.

“I’ve urged Hon’ble Governor to inquire into a major scam wherein 5.6 acres of land belonging to Correctional Administration Dept at Alipore is being disposed of, at undervalued rate under the Alipore Green City Development Project causing a loss of Rs 876 Crores to the exchequer. M/s Palladium Construction (PCPL); a subsidiary of Phoenix Mills, has acquired 5.6 acres of prime land in Alipore, Kolkata for a paltry Rs 414 Crores in exchange for 1 million square feet of saleable area with the estimated gross sales value in excess of Rs 2300 Crores,” alleged Adhikari.

He said that the cost of land should have been Rs 1290 crore. “Assuming, an all-inclusive cost of construction of ultra-premium apartments being Rs. 5,500 per sq. ft & a 20% profit margin on revenue of Rs 2300 crores; the cost realized from the sale of plot of land should have been Rs 1290 Crores (Rs 2300 cr – Rs 550 cr – Rs 460 cr),” said the Bengal leader of the opposition.

In the tweet, Bengal LoP Adhikari also tagged state Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose and Enforcement Directorate.

The Bengal government is yet to respond to the allegations. This is another shocker for the Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal government which is already in the eye of the strom of SSC recruitment scams and cattle smuggling cases.

Several TMC leaders have already been arrested by the ED in different cases.