Swaminarayan Sect sadhu booked for controversial remark against Lord Shiva

Rajkot: A criminal case has been registered against Swaminarayan Sect’s sadhu Anand Sagar over his alleged controversial statement on Lord Shiva.

The Sanatani Brahma Samaj has alleged that during one of his sermons, the sadhu had “insulted” Lord Shiva, hurt people’s sentiments.

Mihir Shukla in his complaint with the Rajkot B-division police station has stated, “Members of Brahmin community Jasmin Madhak, Hardik Pathak, Niraj Joshi and others were in possession of video clip on WhatsApp of Swaminarayan Sect Sadhu Anand Sagar .”

In the said video clip, the sadhu can be seen telling the devotees that his guru Prabodh Swami appeared before one of his disciples called Nishit. When the devotee was standing at a gate, Lord Shiva arrived there and the devotee requested him to seek blessings of his Guru Prabodh swami. Saying that he is not so blessed to have darshan of Prabodh swami, Lord Shiva touched Nitish’s feet.

The complainant has alleged that sadhu has insulted Lord Shiva and hurt the sentiments of Sanatani Brahmins. The case is investigated by Police Sub Inspector PA Gohel.