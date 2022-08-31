Taiwan vows to ‘do whatever it takes’ to defend itself against China

Taipei: Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that China’s recent military drills had jeopardised the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, vowing to “do whatever it takes” to defend the island.

“We will continue defending our national security, firmly holding on to the median line, and doing whatever it takes to protect our homes, our families, and our sovereignty,” Ministry spokesperson Li-Fang Sun said.

After US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army launched military manoeuvres around Taiwan, followed by large-scale maritime and aerial drills, reports dpa news agency.

Chinese drones have been spotted over the Taiwanese island of Kinmen.

A video from China showing two Taiwanese soldiers staring up the drone went viral.

Taiwan’s Kinmen Defense Command said late Tuesday that it had fired warning shots at a Chinese military drone.

On Tuesday, President Tsai Ing-wen said at an air base in Penghu county that she had ordered Taiwan’s military to take necessary and strong countermeasures against China’s provocations.