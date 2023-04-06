Taking tough measures to rid India of corruption, nepotism: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the party’s 44th foundation day. PM Modi said the BJP was committed to taking tough measures to rid India of corruption, nepotism, and law and order issues.

Modi, speaking on the auspicious Hanuman Jayanti, drew parallels between Lord Hanuman and the BJP, claiming that the party believed in the ideals of selfless service. “On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti, I pray for His blessings to all. Today, India has been realising the great powers like that of Bajrang Bali, India has emerged much stronger to face the ocean-like big challenges,” he said.

Congratulating the BJP workers on foundation day, Modi said “Today we all are celebrating the foundation day of our party. I congratulate each and every BJP worker dedicated to the service of Mother India.”

PM Modi also took a jibe at the Congress party and said people with “baadshahi” mindset, saying they have been insulting poor, backwards, deprived since 2014.

Modi said the name BHAJAPA has taken birth from the womb of Democracy. “It has been nourished and nurtured with the ‘Amrit’ of the Democracy, and has been deeply consecrated to strengthen the Constitution and Democracy,” he added.

“Many political parties, in the name of Social Justice, have played with the country. They ensured welfare of their families, not of the people. On the other hand, social justice has not been a political slogan, but an ‘Article of Faith’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party!,” the PM said in a dig at the Opposition parties.

The Opposition parties never imagined that Article 370 would be history one day and they cannot digest the work BJP was doing, he said. “Today, they have become so desperate that they have openly started saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister stressed on using technology and training BJP workers in using social media in a better way.