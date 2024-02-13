Target killing of non-local in J&K arrested: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police claim to have solved a targeted killing case within 7 days, marking it a breakthrough. Inspector General of Police VK Birdi, of the Kashmir range, announced that the accused involved in the killing of two Punjab residents has been apprehended.

During a press conference at the Srinagar Police Control Room, Inspector General VK Birdi stated that the Srinagar Police successfully cracked the case, leading to the identification and arrest of the individual responsible for the terrorist attack on the two non-local victims. The police recovered the weapon used in the offense along with other incriminating evidence.

Furthermore, IGP Birdi elaborated that, based on technical and field analysis, the Srinagar Police narrowed down suspects and subsequently identified and detained the main suspect, Adil Manzoor Langoo from Zaldager, Srinagar. He revealed that the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based terrorist who instructed him to carry out the terror crime. Motivated and radicalized through social media, the suspect was provided with the weapon by his handler before executing the attack.

IG Vidhi Kumar Birdi emphasized, “The case was solved by the police, with the main suspect, Adil Manzoor, identified as the primary culprit behind the attack on February 7.” He assured that the case would be charge-sheeted soon and action would be taken against the handlers, including their families if they are local residents in the Union Territory. He confirmed that this was a singular module and that action against other terror modules across the valley was also underway.

On February 7, Wednesday, at approximately 7 pm, terrorists opened fire on two non-local carpenters, both residents of Amritsar, Punjab, in the Shallakdal area of old Srinagar city. Amrit Pal Singh was killed on the spot, while Rohit, critically injured, succumbed to his injuries the next day in the hospital. The victims were residing in the area on rent, and Amrit Pal had gone to collect Rohit, who had returned home on the same day. Both were on their way back to their rental accommodation when they were attacked.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), who was also present at the press conference, disclosed that there are currently 55 terrorists in Kashmir, including 25 locals and 25-30 foreign terrorists. He added that only one terrorist, Momeen, is active and alive in Srinagar.