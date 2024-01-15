Temple trust selects Karnataka sculptor’s ‘Ram Lalla’ idol

New Delhi: The Ram Lalla idol carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will be consecrated in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra confirmed on Monday.

“The murti sculpted on Krishna Shila, by renowned sculptor Shri Arun Yogiraj, has been selected as Shri Vigraha of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar,” the Temple Trust said in a post on X.

“He is a young, polite and cheerful young man. He also built the statues of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi’s India Gate,” Rai said.

“He was very focused on his work. He didn’t speak to his family and children for 15 days as he worked tirelessly,” he added.

Earlier, veteran Karnataka BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had said that Arun Yogiraj’s carved idol would be selected for the pran pratishtha in the Ram Mandir.

“The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’,” the BJP leader had said.

Arun Yogiraj was among the three sculptors selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve an idol of ‘Ram Lalla’.

The renowned sculptor comes from a family which has been carving idols for generations.

The Ram Mandir is set for opening on January 22 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.