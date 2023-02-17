Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda acquitted in 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case

New Delhi: Terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda was acquitted in the 1997 Rohtak bomb blast case by the Additional Sessions court on Friday.

Judge Rajkumar Yadav acquitted Tunda for the lack of evidence. He was presented before the court via video conferencing.

Notably, Tunda is already convicted and serving life sentence in 1996 Sonipat blast. “There were two cases against him. Court acquitted him in both. Police couldn’t prove any of the allegations they had levelled against him. These blasts took place in 1997,” Tunda’s lawyer said.