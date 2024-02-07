Terrorists kill migrant worker from Punjab in J&K’s Srinagar

New Delhi: A migrant worker from Punjab’s Amritsar was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Amritpal Singh, hailed from Amritsar district of Punjab. He was a hawker, sources said. One more person was also injured during the attack.

“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” a tweet from Kashmir Zone Police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar after which the entire area was cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched to track down attackers. The other injured person has been evacuated and is being treated by doctors, said reports.