T’gana BJP chief to launch fourth phase of padyatra

Hyderabad: BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay is set to launch the fourth phase of his Praja Sangram Yatra at Qutbullahpur near Hyderabad on Monday, though the police is yet to give permission for the same.

The inaugural public meeting to be held at Ramlila Maidan in Qutbullapur of Medchal-Malkajgiri district will be addressed by BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal.

Sanjay will offer prayers at the Chittaramma Temple in Qutbullapur before launching the fourth phase of the padayatra which will cover eight Assembly constituencies in 10 days.

Praja Sangrama Yatra Pramukh G Manohar Reddy said the yatra will be confined to 10 days in view of Dasara festivities.

He said though they applied for permission to all three police Commissionerate (Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda), they have not yet received the permission. He said they will go ahead with the Padyatra as scheduled as they believe that the permission is deemed to have been given.

Manohar Reddy said that if the state government tries to create any hurdles, they will approach the High Court as they did during the third phase.

The BJP leader claimed that the third phase was successful despite the hurdles created by the government.

Sanjay was arrested in Jangaon district during the third phase and was shifted to Karimnagar, where he was kept under house arrest. The padyatra had to be halted for three days and the police had directed the BJP not to resume it as there was apprehension of breach of peace due to provocative speeches. However, the BJP challenged the police order in the High Court, which allowed Sanjay to resume the Yatra.

Beginning from Qutbullapur, the fourth phase will cover Kukatpally, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Uppal, LB Nagar and Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituencies.

During this phase Sanjay would focus on civic issues. The non-allocation of Rajiv Swagruha houses, which have been lying vacant, 2BHK houses not being constructed, damaged roads, traffic congestion, encroachment of lakes and pollution will be among the issues to be raised by the BJP leader.

Lack of facilities in the government hospitals, demand for reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel, and hefty fee by private educational institutions will be other issues.

In the three phases of his padyatra, Sanjay walked through 40 Assembly constituencies. He interacted with the people and enquired about the problems faced by them.

BJP president JP Nadda, several central ministers, including Amit Shah have addressed public meetings organised as part of the padyatra in the three phases.