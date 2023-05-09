‘The Kerala Story’ producers approach SC against ban by WB govt

New Delhi: The Producers of ‘The Kerala Story’ have moved Supreme Court against the ban on the movie by the west Bengal government. The petitioner’s lawyer is likely to mention before CJI bench for urgent hearing on Wednesday.

The producers are also likely to plead before the apex court to direct the Tamil Nadu government to provide security to theatres to screen movie.

Earlier on Monday, the West Bengal government banned the screening of the in the state to avoid ‘any incident of hatred and violence’.

Petitioners have contended that Section 6(1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1954 “is unconstitutional, being ultra vires Part III of the Constitution of India, since it manifestly arbitrary and confers unguided and unfettered discretion on the executive to ban the screening of a film that has been duly certified for public release by the competent statutory authority under the Cinematograph Act, namely CBFC.”

The petition also said that state cannot cite purported considerations of law and order in banning the exhibition of a film that has been duly certified for public exhibition in accordance with applicable law.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu BJP also alleged that ruling DMK took ‘The Kerala Story’ off the screens in Tamil Nadu in a systematic fashion and alleged ‘misuse of power to hide the truth’. On May 7, M Subramaniam, President of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, said a few multiplexes that had screened the film decided to withdraw it.