Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple in the holy city of Ayodhya is an ”extraordinary and emotional moment.” Addressing a vast gathering of devotees,

PM Modi said, “I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Prabhu Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment…the devotees of Prabhu Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this…This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all…”

PM Modi also said that Lord Ram has arrived today after the “wait, patience and sacrifices of centuries”. Calling it a “beginning of a new era”, PM Narendra Modi said that “Ram Lalla won’t live in a tent anymore”. Speaking after the magnificent consecration ceremony, PM Modi said “January 22, 2024, is not just a date on a calendar, it is the dawn of a new era”.

Addressing the huge gathering, PM Modi said that people will remember this date and moment even after thousands of years. “This moment, this environment, this time is a blessing from Lord Ram to us,” he told the gathering. “It’s such a blessing from Lord Ram that we are alive today to witness such an event,” he said.

PM Modi also told the gathering that he tried to visit places during his 11-day religious exercise where Lord Ram had set foot. “I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram’s name is visible everywhere…”

In his address, PM Modi apologised to Lord Ram, saying, ”Something was lacking in our love and penance due to which this work (construction of Ram temple) was not done for so many years. However, that gap has been bridged today and I am confident that Lord Ram will forgive us.”

PM Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian judiciary for its positive ruling in the Ram Temple case which enabled the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya after decades of legal battle. “…The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice…” PM Modi said.

Continuing his speech, PM Modi said, “We have to now lay the foundation of India of the next 1,000 years… We take a pledge to build a capable, grand, divine India from this moment.” PM Narendra Modi told the gathering that the ”Ram temple’s construction is the reflection of Indian society’s maturity” and that it’s an “occasion of not merely triumph but humility too”.

The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a moment of divine significance as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday. In the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple, PM Modi conducted the rituals, creating an atmosphere infused with deep devotion. PM Modi performed the ‘aarti’ of the Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. He also performed ‘parikrama’ of the deity and did ‘dandvat pranam’. He also took blessings from ‘sadhus’.