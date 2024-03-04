Three arrested for raising pro Pak slogans in Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Three people were arrested on Monday for raising pro-Pakistan slogans inside the Karnataka assembly after a Congress candidate’s victory in Rajya Sabha elections last week.

The three arrested have been identified as Ilthaz from Delhi, Munavar from RT Nagar in Bengaluru, and Mohammad Shafi from Byadagi in Haveri.

On February 27, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised inside the Vidhana Soudha during the celebration of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain’s win in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress had rejected these claims, saying its workers were only raising slogans for Hussain, chanting ‘Nasir saab zindabad’.

The Siddaramaiah-led government had ordered an investigation by a government-run forensic science laboratory to check the veracity of the allegations.

The forensic report confirmed that the video of the said incident was not doctored and that pro-Pakistan slogans were indeed raised in the assembly.

On Monday, the BJP cited a report of a private forensic science laboratory which indicated that “Pakistan zindabad” slogan was shouted in the Vidhana Soudha. The forensic report stated that the examined video of the incident is “not tampered/ doctored in between and is a result of single capture”.

However, Congress rejected the report, saying the government does not consider private reports.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara sought to know whether the private person who prepared the report had his own laboratory and done analysis.

“We will find out with whose permission he has done it, who gave him ‘No Objection Certificate’ and is he authorised to make such reports public,” PTI quoted him as saying.